Taylor was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's Cactus League game versus Seattle due to right elbow inflammation, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The severity of Taylor's injury isn't immediately clear, though the White Sox will likely offer more information on his condition at some point. In the meantime, Wilfred Veras will step in to play right field while batting ninth.
