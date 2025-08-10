default-cbs-image
Taylor went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

Taylor supplied the White Sox's lone run with a blast to left-center field off Joey Cantillo in the second inning. Taylor is up to eight home runs on the season, three of which have come over his last four games, and he has gone 6-for-15 (.400) over that span.

