The White Sox designated Remillard for assignment Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Remillard was pushed off the Sox's 40-man roster in order to make room for Martin Maldonado, whose signing became official Friday. Remillard maintained a respectable .252 batting average through 147 at-bats last season, though his .615 OPS ranked well below the major-league average.