Remillard went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three RBI on Friday against the Cardinals.
Remillard has started nine consecutive games, though Friday marked the first time he played in right field. He get the nod over Oscar Colas with a lefty on the mound, so the White Sox appear to be prioritizing Remillard getting consistent run. He's performed well with the opportunity, maintaining a .393 average with eight RBI and three runs scored since taking over an everyday role.
