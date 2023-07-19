Remillard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Remillard will cede his spot in the lineup to Elvis Andrus, who draws the starting nod at second base. The White Sox still appear to be favoring Remillard as their preferred option at the keystone, though his production is beginning to trend down while his still-elevated .429 BABIP starts to normalize. Over his last five games, Remillard has gone 3-for-20 while striking out nine times and drawing no walks.