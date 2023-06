Remillard will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Rangers.

After coming off the bench and reaching base in all four plate appearances in his MLB debut in last Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners, Remillard will now pick up his fourth consecutive start at second base. Remillard, who has gone 2-for-12 with an RBI in his first three starts, will likely continue to hold down a spot in the Chicago middle infield until Tim Anderson (shoulder) is ready to return to the lineup.