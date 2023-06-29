Remillard went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Angels.

Remillard's playing time dried up once Tim Anderson got back into the lineup. This was Remillard's third multi-hit effort in 10 contests, and he's now 10-for-26 (.385). The utility man also has two steals on three attempts, four RBI and three runs scored. Regular playing time is likely to remain hard to come by, so it's unlikely the 29-year-old will earn much interest in fantasy.