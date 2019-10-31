Wilmer Flores: Team option declined

Flores' $6 million club option was declined by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, making him a free agent.

Flores recorded a career-high .848 OPS but only managed to hit nine home runs with 37 RBI over 89 games played in 2019. The 28-year-old should find a place on another roster given his defensive versatility and above-average ability to get on base.

More News
Our Latest Stories