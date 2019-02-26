Yankees' CC Sabathia: Bullpen session set for Friday
Sabathia will throw his first bullpen session of the spring Friday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
The 38-year-old has deliberately started spring slowly after undergoing knee and heart surgeries over the offseason. He'll still have plenty of time to build up for Opening Day and can even afford to be a bit behind schedule as he's suspended for the first five games of the season after throwing at Jesus Sucre in his final start of 2018.
