Yankees' CC Sabathia: Doesn't factor into decision.
Sabathia struck out two and allowed two runs on three hits and four walks across five innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday.
Sabathia was removed after five frames despite throwing only 76 pitches, only to see the bullpen immediately give up two runs after his exit. The veteran left-hander has thrown at least five innings in each of his first six starts -- though he has yet to complete six frames -- and has allowed three runs or fewer in all but one outing. Sabathia lines up to face the Rays again next weekend at Yankee Stadium.
