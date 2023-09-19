Florial is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jays.
Florial was in center field for each of the Yankees' first seven games after he was called up, but the left-handed batter will take a seat for this one as Toronto sends southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the bump. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will handle center field.
