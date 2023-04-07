Florial cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Friday.
It's a bit surprising that the former top prospect cleared waivers, but the Yankees are surely happy to keep him around as outfield depth. Florial has just a .579 OPS over 30 games at the major-league level.
More News
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Likely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Back in big leagues•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent back to minors•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: On bench for third straight•