Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Florial is "going to have an opportunity to play and to play a lot," Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Florial absorbed the roster spot vacated by Jasson Dominguez (elbow) and it sounds like he'll slide into Dominguez's role as the team's regular center fielder, too, with Everson Pereira remaining in left field. The 25-year-old has struggled in his big-league chances so far but posted a .944 OPS with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Florial is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Yankees in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.