Donaldson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Donaldson was sidelined since May 24 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he received a cortisone injection after landing on the injured list and will return to the lineup after missing just over the minimum of 10 days. He'll start at third base and bat cleanup during Friday's matchup against Detroit and should reclaim his role as the Yankees' everyday third baseman while DJ LeMahieu shifts back to the keystone.
