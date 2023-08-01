Donaldson (calf) took batting practice and fielded grounders Monday and is hoping to return to action this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson was moved to the 60-day injured list July 20 after being diagnosed with a high-grade right calf strain. Less than two weeks later, the veteran third baseman was described by Hoch as looking "fluid" while doing on-field work, so it appears Donaldson is recovering more quickly than expected. However, even if he continues to progress, Donaldson isn't eligible to be activated from the IL until mid-September.