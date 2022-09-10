Donaldson was reinstated from the paternity list and is starting Saturday against the Rays, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Donaldson missed the Yankees' last three games following the birth of his child, but he'll start at third base and bat cleanup Saturday. Over his four games since the start of September, he's gone 2-for-13 with an RBI, three walks and five strikeouts.
