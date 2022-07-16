Donaldson (hand) is starting Saturday against the Red Sox.
Donaldson was out of the lineup Friday against Boston after he was hit by a pitch on his hand Thursday against Cincinnati. However, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout Friday and will start at the hot corner and bat fifth a day later.
