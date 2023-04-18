Donaldson (hamstring) has commenced a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset starting Tuesday.
Donaldson will get back on the field for the Patriots in Double-A before rejoining the Yankees as soon as Wednesday. The infielder should return to starting at third for the Yankees well before the end of the week at the latest.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Likely to return Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: May return Sunday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Upping workout intensity•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Could return in 10 days•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Moves to injured list•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Expected to land on IL•