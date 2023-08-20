Donaldson (calf) did sprints on the outfield grass at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Donaldson is on the 60-day IL due to a right calf strain and isn't eligible to return until mid-September. All indications are that he should be ready to go at that point, as the veteran has been doing work on the field for several weeks and has now progressed to sprinting. However, Donaldson isn't guaranteed a starting job upon his return, as he struggled to a .142/225/.434 slash line (albeit with 10 homers) over 120 plate appearances prior to getting hurt.