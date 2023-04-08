Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes that Donaldson (hamstring) could miss only the required 10 days while on the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson was placed on the injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to April 6. The infielder is already hitting and throwing per Boone, and assuming there's no setbacks, there's a good chance Donaldson is manning the hot corner again for the Yankees in the middle of April.