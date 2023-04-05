Donaldson exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to right hamstring tightness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The Yankees will re-evaluate Donaldson on Thursday. Thursday's game in Baltimore has already been postponed, so the third baseman presumably has a shot at returning for New York's next contest Friday.
