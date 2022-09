Donaldson went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 victory over Boston.

Donaldson delivered a walk-off RBI single off righty reliever Kaleb Ort with nobody out in the 10th. The third baseman has recorded one hit or more in 11 of his last 12 games with a .962 OPS over 55 plate appearances during that span. In addition, the 36-year-old has tallied eight RBI over his last 11 games.