Donaldson (hamstring) is likely to require an injured list stint, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The hamstring injury which forced Donaldson from Wednesday's game against the Phillies was downplayed at the time, but he apparently hasn't made as much progress as anticipated. The team will make an official call on a potential IL move later Friday. DJ LeMahieu should be the Yanks' primary third baseman while Donaldson is out, but Oswaldo Cabrera and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are also options.