Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee.
New York managed little offense against the combination of Brandon Woodruff and Devin Williams, but Donaldson ensured that the team didn't get shut out with his solo homer in the fourth inning. The long ball was his second in as many days and his third over his past six games. Donaldson still has just 15 homers on the campaign, and he's struggled with a 26.4 percent strikeout rate, which is on pace to be his worst mark over any full season in his career.
