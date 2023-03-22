Donaldson went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in a Grapefruit League game against Detroit on Tuesday.

Donaldson hasn't hit particularly well this spring -- he has a .226/.314/.548 slash line over 35 plate appearances -- but Tuesday's performance gives him three long balls and eight RBI over 12 games. The veteran appears set to open the campaign as the Yankees' starting third baseman, but the team has plenty of infield depth should Donaldson struggle. He hit just .222 with 15 home runs over 546 plate appearances last season, but it's also worth noting that Donaldson slugged 26 homers and hit .247 the year prior, so he could still have some gas left in the tank.