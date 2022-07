Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 12-5 win over the Red Sox.

His first-inning blast off Connor Seabold got the ball rolling on another huge night for the Yankees offense. Donaldson has gone deep in three straight games, amassing nine RBI during his power surge, but on the season he still carries a sluggish .231/.318/.412 slash line with nine home runs, two steals, 28 runs and 32 RBI through 65 contests.