Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Heads to bench
Donaldson will sit Thursday against Houston.
Donaldson hasn't been at his best over his last eight games, striking out 12 times while slashing .194/.242/.290. DJ LeMahieu will start at third base Thursday.
