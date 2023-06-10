Donaldson went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss against Boston.

Donaldson launched a 448-foot bomb in the sixth inning, giving him four home runs in five games since being activated off the injured list. The 37-year-old has been limited to just 10 games so far this season, batting just .161 with a 29 percent strikeout rate. With Aaron Judge sidelined, the Yankees will be counting on Donaldson to not only stay healthy, but provide a consistent bat in the heart of their lineup going forward.