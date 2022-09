Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in a 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Donaldson's game-tying homer off Taylor Rogers in the top of the ninth was his 14th long ball of the season. The veteran third baseman is now slashing .212/.325/.394 with two home runs over 33 at-bats in September.