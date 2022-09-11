Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay.
Donaldson nearly had two long balls in his return from the paternity list -- his shot off the top of the right-field wall in the first inning ended up a long single after review. Regardless, it was a nice afternoon for Donaldson, who was in the cleanup spot for his first game back.
