Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss against Baltimore.

Donaldson was one of the few Yankees who had success against Dean Kremer on Wednesday. After knocking a base hit in the second inning, the veteran third-baseman broke a scoreless tie in the fifth with an opposite-field shot. Donaldson is now just 13-for-87 on the season, though nine of his hits have been home runs. Overall, he's slashing just .149/.216/.471 with 14 RBI and 12 runs scored through 97 plate appearances.