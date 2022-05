Donaldson is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

With Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both resting for the front end of the twin bill, the Yankees will deploy DJ LeMahieu (third base) and Marwin Gonzalez (shortstop) on the left side of the infield. Expect both Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to rejoin the lineup for the nightcap.