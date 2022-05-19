Donaldson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Baltimore, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

With Giancarlo Stanton handling designated-hitter duties and DJ LeMahieu manning third base, Donaldson will take a seat for the first time since May 8. While starting in each of the Yankees' last 10 games, Donaldson slashed an impressive .342/.419/.632 with three home runs, four walks, two doubles, seven RBI and six runs.