Donaldson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Baltimore, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
With Giancarlo Stanton handling designated-hitter duties and DJ LeMahieu manning third base, Donaldson will take a seat for the first time since May 8. While starting in each of the Yankees' last 10 games, Donaldson slashed an impressive .342/.419/.632 with three home runs, four walks, two doubles, seven RBI and six runs.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Three hits including homer•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Drives in three runs•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Goes deep in win•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Idle for front end of doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Day off Friday•