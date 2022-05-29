Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated Friday that Donaldson (shoulder) is feeling better after receiving a cortisone injection, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, and his treatment appears to be effective thus far. The veteran has been swinging and doing light throwing, so he may not need to miss an extended period of time. Donaldson is eligible to return from the IL on June 3, but he may need to miss an additional game after being activated if his appeal of a suspension is not successful.