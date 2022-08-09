Donaldson went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 9-4 win over Seattle.

Donaldson put the Yankees on the board with a two-run single in the first inning and added a solo shot in the third, both against Logan Glbert. The veteran third baseman has multiple hits in three of his last six games after producing just three multi-hit performances over his previous 20 appearances. During the small hot streak, he's knocked six extra-base hits with eight RBI and a 1.288 OPS, improving his season slash line to .231/.310/.405 through 364 plate appearances.