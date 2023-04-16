Donaldson (oblique) is expected to play in a minor-league rehab game Tuesday before being activated from the injured list Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Donaldson is already eligible to come off the IL and is taking batting practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Twins, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, and it'll be just a few more days before he's activated. The 37-year-old should be starting games at the hot corner for New York before the end of the week.