Donaldson took grounders and batted on the field at Yankee Stadium on Monday, and he worked out at the Yankees' complex in Tampa, Florida on Friday, per MLB.com.

Donaldson is dealing with a "Grade 1-plus strain" of his right hamstring, which resulted in a rehab stint being halted after just one game April 18. The veteran third baseman's recent activity suggests that he's improving, though there's been no word from the organization about an estimated return date. It stands to reason that Donaldson would need to re-start a minor-league rehab assignment before he's eventually cleared to return to the big club.