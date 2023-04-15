Donaldson (hamstring) "feels completely healed" and is hoping to be activated from the IL on Sunday, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Donaldson began raising the intensity of his workouts earlier this week and appears to be just about past the strained right hamstring that landed him on the injured list April 8. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the veteran third baseman "looks good" and is "moving well." Donaldson is eligible to be activated Sunday, though the Yankees are off Monday, so they may opt to take advantage of the extra recovery day and wait until Tuesday to bring him off the IL.