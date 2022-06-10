Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday in a 10-7 win against the Twins.

Donaldson knocked in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and he collected a pair of hits in the offense-heavy affair. In the seventh, the veteran singled and stole second base for his first theft since the 2019 season. Donaldson has followed a six-game hitless streak with a modest four-game hitting streak, and he is batting .313 (5-for-16) over the latter stretch.