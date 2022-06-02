Donaldson (shoulder) could be activated from the injured list when first eligible later this week, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson recently had a cortisone injection that appears to have done its job, as the third baseman is "really encouraged with where his shoulder is at," according to manager Aaron Boone. Donaldson is still awaiting the result of his appeal of a one-game suspension, but he'll be eligible to return from the IL on Thursday, per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.