Donaldson is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The Yankees will go with DJ LeMahieu at the hot corner for the afternoon contest. Donaldson -- who has homered three times in three games since returning from the injured list -- will likely be back out there for the nightcap.
