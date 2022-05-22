Donaldson isn't starting in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Donaldson will get a chance to reset after he went 0-for-4 in Sunday's matinee. DJ LeMahieu will shift to third base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
