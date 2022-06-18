site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-josh-donaldson-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Donaldson isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Donaldson will get a day off after he went 2-for-11 with a run and six strikeouts over the last three games. Matt Carpenter is starting at third base and leading off Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read