Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed after Sunday's loss to the Cubs that Donaldson has been dealing with a lower-body issue since the team's last road trip, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Boone made the revelation after Donaldson appeared to tweak his right calf during his first plate appearance Sunday, although he wound up staying in and finishing the game. For now, it looks like Donaldson will avoid the injured list and continue to be used more at designated hitter. However, given the 37-year-old's lengthy history of calf problems, it's something to monitor.