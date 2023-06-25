Donaldson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

It's the third consecutive game on the bench for Donaldson, who has gone 3-for-37 in his past 12 games. New York has a scheduled day off Monday, so the veteran third baseman will have four straight days to reset before Tuesday's series opener at Oakland. Donaldson will continue to have a regular role after this stretch, as manager Aaron Boone reiterated Sunday the 37-year-old is "going to play a lot," according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.