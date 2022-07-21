Donaldson isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Donaldson was out of the lineup for four of the five games leading up to the All-Star break and will remain on the bench for Thursday's matinee. DJ LeMahieu is shifting to third base while Anthony Rizzo starts at first.
