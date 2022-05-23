Donaldson, whom the Yankees placed on the COVID-19-related injured list earlier Monday, received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from MLB that he plans to appeal, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The suspension stems from inappropriate comments Donaldson made to the White Sox's Tim Anderson in the Yankees' 7-5 win Saturday. A decision on when or if Donaldson serves the one-game ban likely won't be made until after he's reinstated from the COVID-19 IL and his appeal is heard. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but the 36-year-old displayed symptoms consistent with the virus and was deactivated as a matter of precaution. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Donaldson's spot on the active roster.