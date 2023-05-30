Donaldson (hamstring) is tracking toward a return to the Yankees this weekend, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Things had been pointing toward Donaldson's activation for the weekend series versus the Dodgers as long as all goes well on his rehab assignment, and the third baseman confirmed as much Tuesday. He's been sidelined since early April with a right hamstring strain, having encountered a couple setbacks along the way.
