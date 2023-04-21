Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson will likely be out for a couple of weeks with a Grade 1-plus strain in his right hamstring, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Donaldson was forced out of his rehab assignment Wednesday after experiencing a setback. It's unclear if the Yankees will send him on another assignment once he's feeling better, but his return to the majors has certainly been pushed back well into May.
