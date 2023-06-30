Donaldson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Athletics.

Prior to the series against Oakland, Donaldson had not started any of New York's previous three games and was in a 6-for-48 swoon. However, the veteran third baseman showed signs of life against the club with whom he began his MLB career, going 3-for-13 with a pair of homers and five RBI during the three-game set. Donaldson did strike out six times during that stretch, so his offensive woes aren't behind him, but the Yankees can probably tolerate the lack of contact as long as he continues to produce runs. On the season, Donaldson's numbers remain ugly, as he's slashing .143/.200/.468 with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate, adding eight homers and 13 RBI over 85 plate appearances.